Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

