US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion.
Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$47.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.95. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.00%.
In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
