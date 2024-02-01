US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

