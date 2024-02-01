USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 158,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $105,883.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $105,883.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,303.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,601,399 shares of company stock valued at $88,893,506.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

