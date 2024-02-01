Value Llp Ima Acquires 51,921 Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) insider Value Llp Ima purchased 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Value Llp Ima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Value Llp Ima purchased 46,241 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $91,557.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

RAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

