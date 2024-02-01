Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. ESG Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. ESG Planning now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $590,000.

VCR stock opened at $292.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.64. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

