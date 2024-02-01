Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

