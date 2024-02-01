Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.02

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.02 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 83335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
