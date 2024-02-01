Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.02

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.02 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 83335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

