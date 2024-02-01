Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $286.19

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $286.19 and last traded at $286.18, with a volume of 23886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

