Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 662,641,489 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.
