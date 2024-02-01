Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Heath Lukatch Sells 4,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Heath Lukatch sold 13,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $828,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $71.42 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCVX. Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

