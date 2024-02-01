Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.61%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

