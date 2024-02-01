Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 11,263 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,440,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 163,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $927.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

