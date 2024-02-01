Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,521,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $41.99.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.