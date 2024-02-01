Versor Investments LP Buys 6,947 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after acquiring an additional 667,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Price Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

