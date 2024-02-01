Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 9.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta by 32.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

