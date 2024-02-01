Versor Investments LP Has $257,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Wabash National by 451.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 86.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

