Versor Investments LP Has $276,000 Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AvePoint by 148.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,362,635 shares in the company, valued at $11,064,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $445,300. 24.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AvePoint Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.70 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.85.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Featured Articles

