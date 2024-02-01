Versor Investments LP Invests $256,000 in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE KWR opened at $189.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 211.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.02.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

