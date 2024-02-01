Versor Investments LP Invests $280,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total value of $262,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $541.07 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $576.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $508.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.50.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.68 million. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

