Versor Investments LP Invests $309,000 in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Marcus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCS opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.17 million, a P/E ratio of 226.20, a P/E/G ratio of 184.27 and a beta of 1.47. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCS. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

