Versor Investments LP Invests $316,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Coty Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

