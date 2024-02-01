Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

