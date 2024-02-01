Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,907 shares of company stock worth $1,693,457 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

