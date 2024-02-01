Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,783.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

