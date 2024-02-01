Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 289,937 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.