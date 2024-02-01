Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Loews by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

