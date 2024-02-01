Versor Investments LP Sells 3,276 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $41.67 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares in the company, valued at $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,341 shares of company stock worth $1,458,996. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.