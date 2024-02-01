Versor Investments LP Takes $261,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 470,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $10,360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $6,244,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

