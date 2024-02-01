Versor Investments LP Takes $284,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.32%.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

