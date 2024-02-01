Versor Investments LP Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 251,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 14.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 22,209,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Well by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $62,497.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares in the company, valued at $658,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $62,497.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,078 shares of company stock worth $161,339 over the last ninety days. 12.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMWL opened at $1.06 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $303.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). American Well had a negative net margin of 257.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

