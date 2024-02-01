Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 343,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 444,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,811 shares of company stock worth $688,894. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

CCRN opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $746.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

