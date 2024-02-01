Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,580,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IIIN opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

