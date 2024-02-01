Versor Investments LP Takes Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Down 5.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $58.41 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $977.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

