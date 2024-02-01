Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $433.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

