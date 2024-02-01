Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,353 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $28,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after acquiring an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

