Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,093 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI opened at $1,711.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,622.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,409.87. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

