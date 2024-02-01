Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 80,585 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,111,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $29,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.