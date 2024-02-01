Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,019 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

