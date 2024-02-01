Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.