Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.44 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 26,344 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Halliburton worth $26,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

