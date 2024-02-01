Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.48 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of AECOM worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 225.64%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ACM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

