Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) vs. Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Financial Survey

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Apollo Global Management pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Victory Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Victory Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management 10.87% 24.30% 1.25% Victory Capital 25.74% 28.31% 11.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $10.97 billion 5.20 -$3.21 billion $4.73 21.23 Victory Capital $854.80 million 2.60 $275.51 million $3.05 11.06

Victory Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Global Management. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Global Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Global Management and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 3 8 0 2.73 Victory Capital 1 1 4 0 2.50

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus price target of $99.08, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Victory Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Apollo Global Management.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Apollo Global Management on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It also focuses on clean energy, sustainable industry, climate solutions, energy transition, industrial decarbonization, sustainable mobility, sustainable resource use, and sustainable real estate. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia, India and Europe.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; environmental, social, and governance, as well as impact investment strategies; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

