VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.18% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

