Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Village Farms International worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,838,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,521,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 36,506 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,048,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 170,957 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.73.

VFF stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

