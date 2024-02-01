Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.