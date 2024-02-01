Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
