Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Reduced by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

