Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $473.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $44.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 79.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

