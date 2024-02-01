Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,004 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

